Congress rigged its president polls to make Kharge win, alleges BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress of rigging its presidential polls to make Mallikarjun Kharge win so that he can be remote controlled by the Gandhi family.

The saffron party, which has been attacking Kharge even before he was elected the grand-old party’s president, is now terming him to be a rubber stamp.

Questioning Congress’ entire presidential poll process, BJP IT cell media national head Amit Malviya on Thursday accused the the grand-old party of rigging the polls and making Kharge emerge winner.