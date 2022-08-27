Congress rule at Centre reminds of scams: Rajnath Singh

Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday slammed the previous Congress government at the Centre for corruption, saying its rule reminds of scams.

While under Prime Minster Narendra Modi, not even a single penny from the funds given by the Centre is being siphoned off, he claimed to address a gathering here.

“Whenever we think of 2G, 3G and 4G, we are reminded of scams of the Congress government,” Rajnath said as he credited Prime Minister Modi with the elimination of corruption.