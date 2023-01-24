Congress should clarify stand on country's security: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Digvijaya Singh on Monday, while raising questions on the 'surgical strike', accused the government of lying on this issue. Addressing a gathering during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Jammu and Kashmir, Digvijaya had alleged that the government had not agreed to the CRPF's request to airlift its personnel from Srinagar to Delhi. It did not happen and 40 troopers lost their lives in a 2019 terrorist attack in Pulwama.