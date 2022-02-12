Congress spreading rumours about COVID vaccines: PM Modi

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress of spreading rumours about Covid vaccines, saying the party did it for politics because it thought it will not have anything to speak against the government if things got back on track.

He also charged the party with abusing the country's first CDS late Gen Bipin Rawat and asked the people of Uttarakhand to give a befitting reply to it for this "insult" in the February 14 polls.