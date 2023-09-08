Congress' stand on Article 370 very clear, every voice in country should be heard: Rahul

Addressing a press conference at the Press Club in the Belgian capital, Rahul Gandhi said: "Our position on Article 370 is very clear. It's in a resolution passed in the CWC. We are for ensuring that every single person in our country has a voice, and is allowed to express themselves. We feel very strongly that Kashmir should develop, Kashmir should progress, and there should be peace in Kashmir."

He was responding to a question about Article 370 and restrictions imposed on opposition leaders in the union territory in 2019.