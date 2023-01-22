Congress to hoist National Flag across country on Jan 30

New Delhi, Jan 22: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday asked all the district and state Congress offices to hoist the National Flag on January 30 -- the day party leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to end his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar.

Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said: “To mark the culmination of Yatra, Rahul Gandhi will hoist the National Flag at Pradesh Congress Committee Headquarters of Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar at 10 am on January 30.”