Congress villain of democracy, can sacrifice national interests : BJP

“BJP is all set to sweep the Rajasthan polls and register a thumping victory, ” Rana said. He added that the anger against Ashok Gehlot is growing for his misgoverance, non-performance, divisive and appeasement policies.

Rana, who is the Prabhari for Jodhpur, said that the people of Rajasthan are hugely disillusioned with the Congress in general and the Chief Minister in particular, and have made up their mind to show the anti-people government the door.

“Talking about the political issues would certainly expose the Congress, which is solely responsible for all the ills afflicting the body psyche of the nation because of greed, lust and lack of vision of the dynasts,” Rana said, adding that the follies and wrongs committed by the grand old party during the past seven decades will manifest in the annihilation of the Congress. “Such a scenario will fulfill the dream of Mahatma Gandhi who had suggested disbanding the Congress immediately after the independence, “he added.