Congress villain of democracy, can sacrifice national interests : BJP

Jodhpur, Sep 29: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today described Congress as “a villain of democracy” and alleged that “for lust of power it can jump the red line and can even sacrifice the national interests.”
According to a press release he was addressing Sangathan Baithak at Sursagar Assembly Constituency in Jodhpur in Rajasthan. Rana said,” The rigged Jammu and Kashmir elections in 1987 post Rajiv Gandhi-Farooq Abdullah infamous accord brought the sensitive border state to a situation of morass, leading to cult of violence unleashed by the neighbouring rogue country . Had Rajiv Gandhi not ignored the warning signals from the then Governor Jagmohan the Valley would have not plunged into the dark era of radical terrorism, witnessing the hounding out of miniscule Kashmir Pandit minority from their homes and hearths.”
He added that but for the course correction by the BJP under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress with its lackeys in the political spectrum had brought Kashmir to disaster.
Taking the Congress “head on for its historical blunders,” Devender Rana asked “what had motivated the first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to take the so-called Kashmir issue to United Nations; who promoted secession and terror in both Punjab and J&K and who weakened democracy by dismissing duly elected governments as per whims and ego of very tall Congress leaders.” In this context he referred to the “installation of a puppet government in J&K in 1984 by dislodging duly elected government on the directions of Indira Gandhi.”
Rana stated that BJP is all set to form its government in Rajasthan with a thumping majority. He predicted imminent defeat of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Sardarpura seat in Jodhpur during the upcoming assembly elections.
“BJP is all set to sweep the Rajasthan polls and register a thumping victory, ” Rana said. He added that the anger against Ashok Gehlot is growing for his misgoverance, non-performance, divisive and appeasement policies.
Rana, who is the Prabhari for Jodhpur, said that the people of Rajasthan are hugely disillusioned with the Congress in general and the Chief Minister in particular, and have made up their mind to show the anti-people government the door.
“Talking about the political issues would certainly expose the Congress, which is solely responsible for all the ills afflicting the body psyche of the nation because of greed, lust and lack of vision of the dynasts,” Rana said, adding that the follies and wrongs committed by the grand old party during the past seven decades will manifest in the annihilation of the Congress. “Such a scenario will fulfill the dream of Mahatma Gandhi who had suggested disbanding the Congress immediately after the independence, “he added.