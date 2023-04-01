Connectivity projects worth Rs 1.76 lakh Cr to be completed by 2025 in NE: Amit Shah

“Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister in India who visited 53 times in the northeastern region in the past nine years while the central ministers visited 432 times in the region to take forward the development of the region,” the Home Minister said adding that development of the region is Modi government’s one of the priority sectors.

He said that with the surrender of 8,000 militants of different extremist outfits and the signing of various accords, violent activities have been reduced to a large extent in the region.

Shah inaugurated the Assam Rifles’ new battalion headquarters at Zokhawsang, which is 15 km away from Aizawl city.

The Home Minister laid the foundation stones for several infrastructural projects, including a smart city project, Aizawl Bypass roads and several roadway projects for Aizawl, Champhai and Mamit districts.

He also laid the foundation stone for the Rs 193 crore Laldenga Cultural Centre, to be built on the northern side of Assam Rifles ground in the heart of the state capital.

Laldenga, who was the founder of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), spearheaded a cessationist movement for two decades between 1966 and 1986 and was the first chief minister of Mizoram after it attained statehood in 1987.

According to officials, Assam Rifles, which has been guarding Mizoram’s 510 km border with Myanmar, has two bases in Aizawl, one at Zodin and the other at Khatla.

The battalion headquarters at Zodin has been shifted to Zokhawsang.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said that with the laying of the foundation of the Laldenga Cultural Centre and shifting of the Assam Rifles battalion headquarters, the aspiration of the MNF in particular and the people of Mizoram, in general, has come to a reality.