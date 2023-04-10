Conserving big cats, habitats can secure most important natural ecosystems: Bhupendra Yadav

New Delhi: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday said conserving big cats and their habitats can secure some of the most important natural ecosystems on Earth leading to natural climate change adaptation, water, and food security for millions of people, and provide livelihood and sustenance to forest communities.

In the mega international event held at Mysuru, Karnataka, to commemorate 50 years of Project Tiger, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) for the conservation of seven big cats namely Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Cheetah, Jaguar and Puma. India has a long-standing experience on the tiger agenda and conservation of other big cats like lions, snow leopards, and leopards, now the translocation of the Cheetah to bring an extinct big cat back to its natural habitat.

As per the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, “The alliance aims to reach out to 97 range countries covering the natural habitats of Tiger, Lion, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar, and Cheetah. IBCA would further strengthen global cooperation and efforts to conserve the wild denizens, especially the big cats.”