Considering setting up of committee to examine execution of less painful death penalty: Centre to SC

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that it is considering appointing an expert committee to find an alternative mode of execution of the death penalty which is less painful.
Attorney General R Venkataramani informed the top court that he had suggested the appointment of a committee to examine the issue. He further informed the top court that the government is considering the issue and constituting a panel of experts who can be part of the committee.
The apex court thereafter listed the matter for further hearing in July.
In the last hearing, the top court asked the Centre to furnish information related to the mode of execution of the death penalty including the aspects relating to the impact of death by hanging, data on science and technology and any alternative method, which is more suitable to uphold human dignity.
The Supreme Court had sought a response while hearing public interest litigation filed by advocate Rishi Malhotra, who suggested shooting, injection or electrocution mode of execution of the death sentence instead of hanging.
The top court had said that it should have better data before it on the impact of death by hanging, the pain caused and the period taken for such death to take place and the availability of resources to effectuate such hanging by death.