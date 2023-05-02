Considering setting up of committee to examine execution of less painful death penalty: Centre to SC

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that it is considering appointing an expert committee to find an alternative mode of execution of the death penalty which is less painful.

Attorney General R Venkataramani informed the top court that he had suggested the appointment of a committee to examine the issue. He further informed the top court that the government is considering the issue and constituting a panel of experts who can be part of the committee.

The apex court thereafter listed the matter for further hearing in July.