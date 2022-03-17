Constantly working to enhance strategic capabilities: Defence Minister

Bengaluru: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the defence needs of India have increased and the country is constantly working to enhance its strategic capabilities.

He said economic, political and strategic equations are changing all over the world and major world powers are in a tussle.

Our defence needs have also increased and constant modernisation of the Armed Forces is the need of the hour. Keeping ourselves ready is our top priority and we are constantly working to enhance our strategic capabilities, Singh said.