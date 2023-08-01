Constitution has given power to LokSabha to pass any law regarding Delhi: Amit Shah

While speaking on the floor of the LokSabha amid the tabling of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Amit Shah said, "Constitution has given the House (LokSabha), power to pass any law regarding the state of Delhi. Supreme Court judgement has clarified that Parliament can bring any law regarding the state of Delhi. All objection is political." After a brief discussion on the motion, the bill to replace the ordinance for control of services in Delhi was introduced in LokSabha on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Home NityanandRai introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Opposition members including AdhirRanjanChowdhury, NK Premachandran and ShashiTharoor opposed the introduction of the bill.