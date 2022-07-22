‘Constitution of Delimitation Commission challenged, matter sub-judice’

“The Commission’s said orders have been made effective w.e.f. 20th May 2022 vide notification of the Government of India number S.O. 2223(E), dated 20th May 2022,” he said adding that “a Writ Petition (C) bearing No. 237/2022 has been filed by Hazi Abdul Gani Khan in the Supreme Court, challenging the constitution of the delimitation commission and presently, the matter is sub-judice in the Supreme Court.”