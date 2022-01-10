national

‘Contacts of confirmed cases don’t need to get tested unless identified as high risk’

A health worker sorts a swab sample for COVID-19 testing in Kashmir. [Representational Image] Mubashir Khan/GK File
Press Trust of India

New Delhi: Contacts of confirmed Covid cases do not need to get tested unless identified as “high-risk” based on age or comorbidities, according to a new government advisory.

The ICMR Advisory on Purposive Testing Strategy for COVID-19 also said individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travels do not need to get tested either.

It said testing can be undertaken either through RT-PCR, TrueNat, CBNAAT, CRISPR, RT-LAMP, Rapid Molecular Testing Systems or through Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

A positive point-of-care test (home or self-test/RAT) and molecular test is to be considered confirmatory without any repeat testing, the advisory said.

