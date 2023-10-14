Contribution of Sikh Gurus can’t be repaid for thousands of years: Amit Shah

Addressing the gathering at the event Amit Shah said, "Be it India's freedom struggle, fight against the Mughals or fight against Britishers, partition or sacrificing for the country, the Sikh community has always been one number one."

He said the whole world today is following the teachings given by Guru Nanak Dev at a time when all religions were fighting for their respective sects. He praised the Sikh community for moving forward taking both religion and Karma equally.