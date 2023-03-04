Conversation with PM Modi left Bill Gates 'more optimistic than ever' about India's progress

In his 'dispatch' notes, Gates said "I've been in India this week, learning about the innovative work going on there in health, climate change, and other crucial areas. At a time when the world has so many challenges, it's inspiring to visit a dynamic and creative place like India."

Prime Minister Modi met Gates on Friday in New Delhi.

In response to a tweet by Gates, where he shared his 'note' on his recent visit to India, the Prime Minister on Saturday tweeted, "Delighted to meet @BillGates and have extensive discussions on key issues. His humility and passion to create a better as well as more sustainable planet are clearly visible."