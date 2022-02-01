Conviction can solely be based upon dying declaration without corroboration: SC

A bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna said there was no reason to doubt the dying declaration recorded by the magistrate in which the victim had specifically stated that the accused had set fire to her due to feud over demanding money.

It said the reasoning given by the high court not to rely upon the dying declaration recorded by the magistrate is not germane and cannot be accepted .

The top court delivered the verdict on an appeal filed by Uttar Pradesh challenging the high court’s May 2020 order.

We see no reason to doubt the dying declaration recorded by the magistrate on December 22, 2011 in which the deceased specifically stated that at 11 am due to the feud over demanding money, respondents accused have burned her after pouring kerosene over her, the bench said.