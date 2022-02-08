Conviction rate in cognizable offences increase by 7%: MHA

He said it is primarily the responsibility of the state governments and UT Administrations to make the police force efficient and capable and its functioning more effective, transparent and accountable, as “Police” is a State subject falling in List-II (State List) of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India.

“Government has taken several steps on Police reforms which is an ongoing process. The Centre also issues advisories to the States to bring in the requisite reforms in the Police to meet the expectations of the people,” the Minister said.