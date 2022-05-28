Cooperation is a great medium for self-sufficiency: PM Modi

After inaugurating the Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant at IFFCO, Kalol, he said that the power of a full sack of urea has come into a half-liter bottle, leading to huge savings in transportation and storage. The Plant will produce about 1.5 lakh bottles of 500 ml per day. He said that 8 more such plants will be established in the country in the coming days. "This will reduce foreign dependence with regard to urea and will save the country's money. I am confident that this innovation will not remain confined to urea. In the future other nano fertilizers will be available to our farmers", he said.

The Prime Minister informed that India is the second-largest consumer of urea in the world but only the third-largest producer. After the formation of the government in 2014, the government did 100 per cent neem coating of urea. This ensured that the farmers of the country got enough urea. Simultaneously, the work of restarting 5 closed fertilizer factories in UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Telangana was initiated. UP and Telangana factories have already started production, and the other three factories also will soon start working, he said.