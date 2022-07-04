Cooperative sector can help 70 crore deprived people realise their aspirations: Shah

New Delhi: Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the cooperative sector can help 70 crore underprivileged people in the country to become financially self-reliant and make India Aatma Nirbhar.

Shah, also the Union Home Minister, said the government has given fresh lease of life to the cooperative movement by creating the Union Ministry of Cooperation in the 75th year of independence.

Addressing a conference to commemorate the 100th International Day of Cooperatives here, the minister highlighted that the Modi government in the last eight years has launched many programmes for the upliftment of poor and to ensure they get electricity, cooking gas, housing and health insurance.