Cooperative sector needs to be more transparent, corruption-free, credible to succeed: Amit Shah

Underlining that the cooperative sector has the potential to uplift the rural economy and in turn contribute to the national economy in a big way, he said the cooperative movement has helped poor people to increase their income.

“I see a huge potential in the cooperative sector but there are some challenges too. If we do not address them, then in the coming days the next generation will never know what this movement is about,” Shah said during a Conference on Cooperation. “I want the cooperative sector to be more transparent and increase its credibility. Corruption in this sector has to be stopped. We have to make the election transparent. Recruitments and promotions have to be transparent,” Shah said.