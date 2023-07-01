Cooperatives should become carriers of policies, not politics: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said cooperatives should be the conveyor and carrier of social and national policies as opposed to being a vehicle of politics.

Addressing the 17th Indian Cooperative Congress on Saturday, PM Modi said, "Cooperatives will soon emerge as a powerful economic backbone of a new India. We need to help villages achieve self-sufficiency by following a cooperative model. Cooperatives should become the carrier of social and national policies as opposed to being an object of politics." The remark assumes significance in the context of the political tussle over the Nandini Milk Cooperative in Karnataka, with the Congress accusing the BJP-led Centre of driving the local dairy giant out of business by opening the market to Amul.

The Congress even made it a key plank for the recent Assembly elections.

Inaugurating the 17th Indian Cooperative Congress at International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) in the national capital, PM Modi also launched the NCUI Haat portal.

The main theme of the 17th Indian Cooperative Congress was 'Amrit Kaal: Prosperity through Cooperation for a Vibrant India'.