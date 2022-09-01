Corruption bane of country, will be dealt with seriously: PM Modi

“This is because of the double-engine govt at the Centre and at the state and even Kerala can also get this. The BJP here will be able to do it soon and the Centre can help the development of Kerala scale new heights,” said Modi.

Then training his guns on fighting corruption, which he termed as the bane of the country, he reminded that recently he spoke about this at the Red Fort.

“There is a new development which is now taking place in the country as new formations of parties are taking place against the fight of corruption,” said Modi.

Modi after his speech left to visit the village of Sri Adi Shankara Janma Bhoomi Kshetram, the birthplace of Adi Shankaracharya at the Kalady village, near the Cochin airport.