Corruption by public servant is offence against State: SC

When the petition for quashing came up for hearing, the counsel appearing for the state government made a submission that the incident took place in the year 2014 and that a compromise was reached between the accused and the victims the same year.

The high court took note of the submissions and quashed the criminal complaint.

The top court said courts should be slow to exercise their jurisdiction to quash criminal proceedings on the basis of settlement reached between the parties when the offences are capable of having an impact not merely on the complainant and the accused but also on others.

The apex court said it cannot shy away from the fact that candidates, who are selected and appointed to posts in the Government/public corporations by adopting corrupt practices, are eventually called upon to render public service.

“It is needless to say that the quality of public service rendered by such persons will be inversely proportionate to the corrupt practices adopted by them.

“Therefore, the public, who are recipients of these services, also become victims, though indirectly, because the consequences of such appointments get reflected sooner or later in the work performed by the appointees. Hence, to say that the appellants have no locus standi is to deny the existence of what is obvious,” the bench said while restoring the criminal complaint.