Countdown for Saturday’s test flight of India’s space crew module, escape system to begin today

Chennai: The countdown for the first Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1) on Saturday to demonstrate the crew escape system of the Indian rocket that would carry its astronauts to the space will begin at 8 a.m. on Friday, a senior Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) official said.

India plans to orbit its astronauts in space in its own rocket for the first time sometime in 2025 and testing the crew escape system is part of that and the flight of TV-D1 will happen at 8 a.m. on Saturday, the official told IANS.

This will be the first of the four test flights, said ISRO Chairman S.Somanath.

According to ISRO, the Saturday flight is for flight demonstration and evaluation of test vehicle sub systems; flight demonstration and evaluation of Crew Escape System including various separation systems and crew module characteristics and deceleration systems demonstration at higher altitude and its recovery.

Measuring about 35 tall and weighing about 44 tonne, the test vehicle/rocket uses a modified Vikas engine which is powered by liquid fuel.

The crew module and crew escape system are mounted at the fore end of the rocket.

The entire flight sequence -- from the test rocket’s lift off to the crew module touchdown at the sea with the deployment of parachutes -- will take about 531 seconds or about nine minutes.

According to ISRO, the mass of the crew module is 4,520 kg and is a single walled unpressurised aluminium structure.