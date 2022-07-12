‘Country doesn’t need silent president’

Chandigarh: Combined opposition candidate for presidential polls Yashwant Sinha on Tuesday said the country does not need a “silent president” but one who uses his moral authority and discretion.

Sinha said this as he accused the BJP-led Union government of misusing central agencies against its political rivals.

Sinha, who was here to seek support for the July 18 presidential polls, said if elected he will stop the misuse of central agencies like the ED, CBI and the Income Tax Department.