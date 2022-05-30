‘Country getting out of vicious cycle it was trapped in before 2014’

The prime minister was speaking at an event during which he released benefits under the PM-CARES for Children Scheme.

Modi said that coming out of the negative impact of Covid, India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

The world is looking towards the country with new hope and faith, he said.

"The country is getting out of the vicious cycle of corruption, scams worth thousands of crores, nepotism, terrorist organisations spreading across the country, and regional discrimination, in which it was trapped before 2014," Modi said in an apparent reference to previous Congress dispensations.