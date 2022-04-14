Country remembers Ambedkar, PM Modi says his ideas inspiration for Government

New Delhi, Apr 14: Hailing B R Ambedkar's contributions to the country's progress, leaders from across political parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday paid tributes to the key architect of India's Constitution on his 131st birth anniversary.
Prime Minister Modi said Babasaheb Ambedkar's ideas for the welfare of Dalits, the downtrodden and deprived sections of society are an inspiration for his government.
Modi joined a host of dignitaries, including President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, in Parliament to pay floral tributes to Ambedkar.
"Tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti. He has made indelible contributions to India's progress. This is a day to reiterate our commitment to fulfil his dreams for our nation," Modi said in a tweet.
Born in Maharashtra in a Dalit family in 1891, Ambedkar was a jurist and economist who played an important role in India's freedom movement. The India's first law minister championed the cause of the Dalit community which faced deep-rooted discrimination.
Former Congress chief Gandhi said Dr Ambedkar gave India its strongest pillar of strength the Constitution.
"On the occasion of his 131st birth anniversary, my tributes to Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar, who gave India its strongest pillar of strength -- our sacred Constitution," Gandhi said in a tweet.
On its official Twitter handle, the Congress said Babasaheb Ambedkar remains a champion of equality, human rights and social justice.
After paying tributes to B R Ambedkar, Vice President Naidu said he was the voice of the socially oppressed and dedicated his life to the uplift of the marginalised sections of society.
"My humble tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary today. Babasaheb was a multi-faceted genius a legal luminary, visionary statesman, outstanding constitutional expert, brilliant parliamentarian & social reformer," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.
In Lucknow, Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati used the occasion to lash out at her rivals, saying that Dalits who become MPs and MLAs through "casteist parties" such as the BJP and the Congress will only serve their interests rather than those of the community.
If these leaders try to do something for their community, they are removed from the party and the government, Mayawati said at a programme at the party office on the occasion of the Ambedkar Jayanti.
"It has always been clear in the country's politics that even if casteist parties, especially the Congress and the BJP, make a Dalit MP, MLA, minister, deputy chief minister or even the president, that Dalit person can only ensure his progress and that of his family but cannot do anything for the progress of the neglected community," a BSP statement quoted Mayawati as saying.
Taking a dig at the various programmes organised by different political parties to pay tributes to Ambedkar, Mayawati said these parties, who have always neglected the ideals and struggles of Ambedkar, are competing to pay tributes to him out of "pure political selfishness".