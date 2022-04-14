Country remembers Ambedkar, PM Modi says his ideas inspiration for Government

If these leaders try to do something for their community, they are removed from the party and the government, Mayawati said at a programme at the party office on the occasion of the Ambedkar Jayanti.

"It has always been clear in the country's politics that even if casteist parties, especially the Congress and the BJP, make a Dalit MP, MLA, minister, deputy chief minister or even the president, that Dalit person can only ensure his progress and that of his family but cannot do anything for the progress of the neglected community," a BSP statement quoted Mayawati as saying.

Taking a dig at the various programmes organised by different political parties to pay tributes to Ambedkar, Mayawati said these parties, who have always neglected the ideals and struggles of Ambedkar, are competing to pay tributes to him out of "pure political selfishness".