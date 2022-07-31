Country shall thrive only when its citizens are aware of what Constitution envisages: CJI Ramana

Raipur: Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Sunday said a constitutional republic shall thrive only when its citizens are aware of what its Constitution envisages.

He emphasized that every individual must be made aware of their rights and duties, and that it should be the endeavour of the law graduates to explain to the people the constitutional provisions in simpler terms.

Addressing the fifth convocation of Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU) Raipur at a hotel here, he also termed law as an instrument of social change and said law school education must turn graduates into social engineers.

"This generation of youngsters is taking the world by revolution. Be it the climate crisis or violation of human rights, they are a united force across the world. Truly, the technological revolution has made each one of us global citizens," the CJI said, adding that it was time for all of them to join the revolution.