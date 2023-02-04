Court acts as protector, defender of fundamental rights and liberties: CJI

New Delhi: The Chief Justice of India (CJI), D.Y. Chandrachud said on Saturday that for the court, there are no big and small cases - every matter is important, and the court has sought to use the language of the Constitution to humanise law and act as the protector and defender of fundamental rights and liberties.

Addressing a programme to mark the 73rd anniversary of the establishment of the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice said: “If we peruse the history of this court, we realise that the history of the Supreme Court is the history of the daily life struggles of the Indian people.”

Citing the daily case mentioning list, he stressed that through these seemingly requests, one can sense the pulse of the nation.