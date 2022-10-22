Court of Inquiry to probe Army chopper crash in Arunachal, 4 out of 5 bodies found

One MI-17, two Advanced Light Helicopters and three columns of the Indian Army were deployed in the search operations.



Another defence spokesman said that the cause of the crash at this stage is not known, and details are being ascertained.



Since the site of the crash is not connected by road, more details are still awaited.



Upper Siang's Superintendent of Police, Jummar Basar, said the crash site is a mountainous region, and it would take time to complete the search operation.