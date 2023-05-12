Courts can examine pleas for default bail due to non-filing of charge sheet: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Friday that trial courts and high courts can consider default bail pleas in criminal cases on the ground of non-filing of charge sheets within the stipulated period of 60 or 90 days.

The apex court clarified that the court should not rely on its recent Ritu Chhabaria judgment in the matter.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud, made this observation while hearing Centre's application seeking the recall of its verdict which ruled that an accused will be entitled to default bail if an incomplete charge sheet is filed by the investigating agency.

On April 26, a bench comprising justices Krishna Murari and C.T. Ravikumar had said: "We find it pertinent to mention that the right of default bail under Section 167(2) of the CrPC is not merely a statutory right, but a fundamental right that flows from Article 21 of the Constitution."

The Supreme Court had then said the investigating agency filing an incomplete charge sheet would scuttle the chances of default bail for the accused.

An accused becomes entitled for statutory bail (default bail), under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), if the probe agencies fail to file the charge sheet on conclusion of the probe. Investigators are granted 90 days or 60 days, depending on the seriousness of the crime.