Covaxin prices cut to Rs 225 before booster drive begins

New Delhi: A day before Covid vaccine booster shots become available to all 18 plus population, Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech on Saturday announced a large slash in the Covaxin vaccine price.

Covaxin will now cost Rs 225 per dose at private hospitals, from Rs 1,200 earlier.

Bharat Biotech co-founder Suchitra Ella said that we have decided to revise the price of Covaxin in consultation with the Central government.