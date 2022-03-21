COVID-19 pandemic severely affected education system: Pradhan

He said this also led to a situation wherein the Centre, states and educational institutions had to adopt online technologies and the blended mode of education at a very rapid pace to ensure students’ education continued.

“The e-contents are supplementing the regular classroom transactions by assisting teachers with UDL (Universal Design for Learning)-based resources to be used in the teaching-learning process,” he added.

Notably, Pradhan said, these resources are also created to aid children in adapting to regular schools and encouraging inclusive classrooms.

The minister said the ‘Samagra Shiksha’ scheme also aims to look at the education of Children with Special Needs (CwSN) in a continuum from pre-school to Class 12.