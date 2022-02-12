COVID-19 vaccination for 5-15 age group | Decision to be taken as per experts’ recommendation: Health Minister

Gandhinagar: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday that the central government will roll out COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age group of 5 to 15 years as soon as it receives a recommendation to that effect from a group of experts.

Mandaviya told this to reporters here when he was asked about the government's approach towards the vaccination for children in the age group of 5 to 15 years.

He said the group of experts has so far not made any recommendation on the vaccination of this category.