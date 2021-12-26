Covid crisis, attacks on civilians in J&K, ambush on forces in NE, Chhattisgarh kept MHA busy

New Delhi: Battling the COVID-19 crisis, handling the situation arising after attacks on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, ambush on security forces in Chhattisgarh and Manipur and a host of other issues kept the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) busy in 2021.

Bringing in high-capacity cryogenic tankers from abroad to deal with oxygen shortage during the brutal second wave of the pandemic, tussle with the West Bengal government over political violence in the state and actively supporting the states which bore the brunt of natural disasters are some of the other key issues that the home ministry handled during the year.