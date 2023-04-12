'COVID in India is moving towards endemic stage; cases will rise, then start reducing'

"However, Omicron sub-lineages are predominant and no new Covid19 variant has been reported so far. The Omicron sub-lineages are more transmissible with less severity," the source added.

Elaborating on the XBB.1.16 variant, the source said, "The XBB.1.16 increased from 21.6 per cent in February to 35.8 per cent in March 2023. But no evidence of an increase in hospitalization or mortality has been reported."