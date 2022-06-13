‘COVID not over yet, important to be alert’

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that Covid is not over yet and there are reports of rising cases in some states.

“It is important at this time to be alert and not forget Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance to prevent spread of the infection,” he said while chairing a virtual meeting with Health Ministers and senior officials of states and union territories (UTs) to review the progress of vaccination exercise Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 campaign.