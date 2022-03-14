COVID vaccination to begin for 12-14 yrs from tomorrow : Govt

Tweeting the announcement in Hindi, the minister said, "if the children are safe then the country is safe! I am happy to inform that the COVID vaccination of children in the age group of 12 to 13 and 13 to 14 is starting from March 16. Also, everyone aged 60 years and above will now be able to get precaution doses."

Mandaviya also urged the families of children and people in the age group of 60 years and above that they must get the vaccination done. The Union Government after due deliberations with scientific bodies has decided to start COVID-19 vaccination for 12-13 yr and 13-14 yr age groups (those born in 2008, 2009 and 2010 i.E those who are already above 12 years of age) of the population from March 16, 2022, the ministry said in a statement.