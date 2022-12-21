Covid wave in China triggers widespread drugs shortage

The panic buying has spread outside mainland China’s borders, with the generic versions of Tylenol and Advil sold out at drugstores in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and as far as Australia, prompting some local pharmacies to limit sales, CNN reported. Even home remedies such as canned peaches are being snapped up by people looking for ways to fight Covid, the report said.

The situation mirrors shortages seen in the United States and Canada over children’s painkillers, which are in high demand because of the proliferation of respiratory viruses.