CPI (M) condemns Haryana violence

New Delhi, Aug 1: The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) has strongly condemned the communal conflagration in the Mewat region of Haryana, starting with Nuh and which has now spread to Gurugram, leading to the death of five persons and incidents of arson.
In a statement, it said the state government by its acts of omission and commission is wholly responsible and complicit in the developments.
The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) unambiguously condemns this organized attempt with the singular purpose of sharpening communal polarization with an eye on the coming elections, the statement said.