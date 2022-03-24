CPI(M) calls for 'broadest possible' front of secular forces to 'isolate and defeat' BJP

"Nothing is left in the country which is not being sold... and profits go to a few people. Everyone knows who they are. Even farms are being handed over to them," he alleged.

He said the BJP has "legitimised political corruption" through electoral bonds.

"A petition against electoral bonds is also pending before the Supreme Court for the last three years. The BJP has made billions of rupees from electoral bonds and they use that money in elections. So, where is the level-playing field? You totally distort the concept of level-playing field and free and fair elections," he said.

It is in this scenario, the CPI(M) leader added, that it is important that all the secular powers unite to save the country and the Constitution.

Yechury said the BJP is weakening the country's institutions, which "is fatal" for the nation.

On the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, Yechury lamented that petitions, including that of the CPI(M), challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre's decision are not being heard in the Supreme Court.

"The time the Supreme Court is taking to hear the petitions, gives time to the government to de-facto implement the laws (in J&K). It is because of this that (changes in) land laws, delimitation, etc., are going on. We understand that till the basic question that whether it (revocation of Article 370) is constitutionally valid or not (is answered), such laws should be put on hold.

"By not doing so, you are giving a fait accompli. If the matter is heard after that and even if it (court) says it is wrong, then it will be difficult to repeal all these laws. So, we request the Supreme Court to hear the matter sooner," he said.

He said the CPI(M) believes that Jammu and Kashmir is a part of the country, but there should be "100 per cent, implementation" of the promises and assurances on the basis of which it acceded to India.

"The discontent and alienation you (government) are creating is not in the interests of our country. There is a need to correct it," he said.

Yechury said the CPI(M) has decided to organise its all-India Congress in Kerala from April 6-10.