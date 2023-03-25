'Critical matter, serious effects for democracy', SC judge on delay in appointment of judges

Delivering the inaugural address at the fifth conference of Central government counsels from southern states in Bengaluru, Justice Nagarathna said: "The adequate manning of the judiciary at all levels by independent and fearless judges is necessary to ward off any semblance of interference from any quarter. I must say, in my most humble way, that government or executive's inaction or delay in critical matters concerning the judiciary such as the appointment of judges could have serious effects for democracy in general, and judiciary particular."

She added, "In fact, in my humble view, there is a Constitutional obligation upon the executive to effectively process appointments and transfer of judges recommended by the collegium of the Supreme Court within the earliest possible time, so that there are no vacancies in courts, which could hamper effective judicial functioning. If empowerment of the judiciary is to be seriously considered, I feel that vacancies must be filled and transfers must be affected at the earliest possible time."