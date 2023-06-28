national

Cross-border terrorism can't be basis for starting discussion with Pakistan: Jaishankar

Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar
New Delhi: External Affairs minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday categorically said that India cannot allow cross-border terrorism to become the basis for initiating a discussion with Pakistan.

Addressing a town hall meeting, he said that it is not possible to have a normal relationship with Pakistan until there is an “abrogation of this policy of cross-border terrorism”.

He termed Pakistan an exception when it comes to the neighbourhood.

"The fact is we can’t allow terrorism to be normalised. We cannot allow that to become a basis to come into discussion with Pakistan,” Jaishankar said.

“To me, it's a fairly common sense proposition. If anything, I am still a little perplexed by why we have not arrived at this position earlier. But we have arrived at it now,” he minister added.

