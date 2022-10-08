‘Cross-examination should be recorded either on same day or following’

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that no long adjournment should be granted while recording the statement of prosecution witnesses and the cross-examination should be recorded either on the same day or on the day following.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C.T. Ravikumar said the mandate of law itself postulates that examination-in-chief, followed with cross-examination, is to be recorded either on the same day or on the day following. It emphasised that there should not be a long adjournment.

The bench said: “We do not want to dilate at this stage since the trial is pending but we would like to observe that the trial judge may take a note of the judgment of this court in reference to Section 309 Cr.P.C and not only expedite the trial but the examination-in-chief/cross-examination is to be recorded either on the same day or on the day following but no long adjournment should be granted while recording the statement of prosecution witnesses.”