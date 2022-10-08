national

‘Cross-examination should be recorded either on same day or following’

File Photo of Supreme Court
File Photo of Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that no long adjournment should be granted while recording the statement of prosecution witnesses and the cross-examination should be recorded either on the same day or on the day following.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C.T. Ravikumar said the mandate of law itself postulates that examination-in-chief, followed with cross-examination, is to be recorded either on the same day or on the day following. It emphasised that there should not be a long adjournment.

The bench said: “We do not want to dilate at this stage since the trial is pending but we would like to observe that the trial judge may take a note of the judgment of this court in reference to Section 309 Cr.P.C and not only expedite the trial but the examination-in-chief/cross-examination is to be recorded either on the same day or on the day following but no long adjournment should be granted while recording the statement of prosecution witnesses.”

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com