CRPF, ITBP get new DGs

New Delhi: Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers S.L. Thaosen and Anish Dayal Singh have been appointed as the new chiefs of the CRPF and ITBP respectively, according to a government order issued on Saturday.

Thaosen, a 1988-batch officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre who is currently serving as Director General (DG) of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and holding additional charge of Indo-Tibetan Border Police, has been appointed as the DG of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The post had fallen vacant after the retirement of IPS officer Kuldeep Singh on Friday.