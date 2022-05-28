CRPF organises health camp

The medical camp was inaugurated by R.V. Philip, 2IC (Commandant-AOL 43 Bn) in presence of Ravinder Singh, 2IC (OPS) 43 Bn,Sh Tarun Solanki 2I/C (Commandant-AOL 82 Bn), Abhiram Pankaj 2 I/C, Sh. N.S. Rathore DC and Javed Ali AC. The medical camp was held to reach out to the people at Lati Mohalla area of Srinagar District. The initiative drew positive response and was received well by locals. During the medical camp, IG CRPF, Srinagar Sector Charu Sinha, said that ‘service and loyalty’ are the unflinching ethos of CRPF and “we (the CRPF) are deployed here to serve and assist the citizenry in every possible way. The mission of selfless service will relentlessly continue in varied forms and shapes.”