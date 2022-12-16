Cry of liberty of our citizens: SC releases man sentenced to 18 years for electricity theft

Advocate Ansar Ahmad Chaudhary, representing the petitioner Iqram, contended that the jail authorities were adamant to keep the petitioner in Jail for 18 years (in total) contrary to the judgments and orders dated November 5, 2020, passed by Additional District & Sessions Judge, Hapur in the nine cases. The trial court had directed to set off the undergone period against the period of sentence and from the judgment itself it can be inferred that the sentences shall run concurrently. He added that the intent of the legislature under Section 428 of CrPC has also not been adhered to by the jail authorities.

The top court noted that the high court should have noticed the serious miscarriage of justice and "the liberty of a citizen would be abrogated" if the petitioner is not released. The top court was informed that the petitioner has already served three years after a trial court handed him a two-year sentence in nine cases.