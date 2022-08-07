CUET cancelled at some centres following reports of sabotage: UGC chief

New Delhi: Noting that there were reports and indications of "sabotage" in the conduct of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Sunday said the exam at certain centres was cancelled keeping the best interest of students in mind.

Kumar said strict action will be taken against anyone involved in "wilful sabotage" of the process.

"There were reports and indications of sabotage in the process. NTA (National Testing Agency) immediately swung into action and cancelled and postponed examinations in centres which witnessed such a possibility. Strict action will be taken against anyone involved in wilful sabotage of the process," Kumar said.