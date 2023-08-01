CUK holds 27th Finance Committee meeting in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 1: The 27th meeting of the Finance Committee of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) was held at IICC, Lodhi Road, here with Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath in the chair.
Dr Ashok Bhan, IPS retd DGP Intelligence & Prisons, Dean School of Life Sciences, Prof. Muhammad Yousuf, a representative from CU Bureau, Ministry of Education, GoI, representative from Integrated Finance Division, Ministry of Education, GoI, representative from UGC, were present on the occasion.
Finance Officer, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, also attended the meeting with the other supporting officials including Mr. Abid Mairaj Bhat, Asst Registrar (F&A).
The Finance Committee took stock of financial matters of the University and also were apprised about the academic, administrative, and infrastructural activities of the University. The Finance Committee approved the Annual Accounts of the University for the year 2022-23 along with the Budget Estimates for the year 2023-24. The building projects supposed to be taken up by the University in this financial year were also approved by the body.
The FC accorded ‘in principle’ approval for establishment of Centre for Information Technology and endorsed the same to higher bodies and its submission to UGC for further funding. A revised DPR for the Master plan based constructions was also endorsed by the FC to further authorities.