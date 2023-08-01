CUK holds 27th Finance Committee meeting in Delhi

The Finance Committee took stock of financial matters of the University and also were apprised about the academic, administrative, and infrastructural activities of the University. The Finance Committee approved the Annual Accounts of the University for the year 2022-23 along with the Budget Estimates for the year 2023-24. The building projects supposed to be taken up by the University in this financial year were also approved by the body.

The FC accorded ‘in principle’ approval for establishment of Centre for Information Technology and endorsed the same to higher bodies and its submission to UGC for further funding. A revised DPR for the Master plan based constructions was also endorsed by the FC to further authorities.